Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $120.00 expecting HHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Howard Hughes maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Howard Hughes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Howard Hughes was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Howard Hughes (HHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $115.00 to $120.00. The current price Howard Hughes (HHC) is trading at is $83.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
