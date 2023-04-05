CURO Group And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 200 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

NN

What's Happening: The company reported downbeat quarterly results.

The company reported downbeat quarterly results. What NN Does: NN Inc is a diversified industrial company that combines engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision solutions and components.

Xos

Xos

What's Happening : Xos posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

: Xos posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What Xos Does: Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets.

CURO Group Holdings

CURO Group Holdings

What's Happening : The company reported a net loss of $186.4 million on total revenue of $217.2 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022.

: The company reported a net loss of $186.4 million on total revenue of $217.2 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022. What CURO Group Does: CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime, near-prime and prime consumers in portions of the U.S. and Canada.

