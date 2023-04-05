Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone After Dow Drops Around 200 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Neutral" zone on Tuesday following a decline in U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones fell around 200 points on Tuesday, snapping a four-session win streak following the recent job openings data.

U.S. job openings fell to 9.9 million in February from 10.6 million, while factory orders dropped 0.7% for February, versus market expectations for a 0.5% decline.

The Dow closed lower by around 199 points to 33,402.38 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.58% to 4,100.60, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.52% to settle at 12,126.33 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SCHN and The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL today.

At a current reading of 59.0, the index moved to the "Neutral" zone, versus a previous reading of 61.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

