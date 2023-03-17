Allbirds And 3 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 350 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Safeguard Scientifics

The Trade: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. SFE 10% owner Thomas A. Satterfield acquired a total of 127,078 shares an average price of $1.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $226.98 thousand.

What's Happening: Safeguard Scientifics posted a Q4 loss of $0.30 per share.

What Safeguard Scientifics Does: Safeguard Scientifics Inc is engaged in the development of early- and growth-stage businesses by providing capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of an attractive portfolio of technology-enabled healthcare, digital media, and other companies.

ReWalk Robotics

The Trade: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. RWLK CEO Lawrence J Jasinski acquired a total 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.72. The insider spent around $10.81 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: ReWalk announced the FDA clearance of ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton for use on stairs and curbs in US.

What ReWalk Robotics Does: ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics

The Trade: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN Director, Chairman, President and CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired a total of 60,000 shares at an average price of $0.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35.1 thousand.

What's Happening: Sonnet BioTherapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.80 per share.

What Sonnet BioTherapeutics Does: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

