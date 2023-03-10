TETRA Technologies And 2 Other Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 500 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Sonder Holdings

The Trade: Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND CEO Francis Davidson bought a total of 90,187 shares at an average price of $1.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $98.31 thousand.

What's Happening: Sonder named Dominique Bourgault as Chief Financial Officer.

Sonder named Dominique Bourgault as Chief Financial Officer. What Sonder Holdings Does: Sonder Holdings Inc is engaged in providing hospitality through its tech-enabled services.

TETRA Technologies

The Trade : TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI Sr. Vice president Roy McNiven acquired a total 7,500 shares at an average price of $3.49. The insider spent around $26.17 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Tetra Technologies posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

: Tetra Technologies posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. What TETRA Technologies Does: Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services.

Evolv Technologies

The Trade : Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV Director Kevin Charlton acquired a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $3.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.04 thousand.

: Director Kevin Charlton acquired a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $3.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.04 thousand. What’s Happening : Evolv Technologies reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

: Evolv Technologies reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. What Evolv Technologies Does: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc offers an AI-based touchless security screening.

