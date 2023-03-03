Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Paramount Global PARA

Dividend Yield: 4.29%

4.29% Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $23 to $28 on Feb. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $23 to $28 on Feb. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $31 on Feb. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Daniel Kurnos reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $31 on Feb. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: Paramount Global reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $8.13 billion, missing the consensus of $8.16 billion.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG

Dividend Yield: 3.48%

3.48% Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $39 to $45 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $39 to $45 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $36 to $43 on Feb. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $36 to $43 on Feb. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%. Recent News: The company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Dividend Yield: 6.80%

6.80% Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $50 to $46 on Jan. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $50 to $46 on Jan. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $41 to $44 on Dec. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Simon Flannery upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $41 to $44 on Dec. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: Verizon Communications reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

