These 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Ameren Corporation AEE

Dividend Yield: 3.11%

3.11% Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $101 to $97 on Feb. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Neil Kalton maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $101 to $97 on Feb. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90 on Nov. 7, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

analyst James Thalacker maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90 on Nov. 7, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%. Recent News: Ameren posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Sempra SRE

Dividend Yield: 3.22%

3.22% Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $180 to $174 on March 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $180 to $174 on March 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $173 to $161 on Oct. 3, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $173 to $161 on Oct. 3, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: Sempra Energy posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL

Dividend Yield: 3.29%

3.29% Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $73 to $75 on Jan. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Sophie Karp maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $73 to $75 on Jan. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $69 on Oct. 20, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Steve Fleishman upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $69 on Oct. 20, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: Xcel Energy increased its 2023 common dividend on common stock from $0.4875 to $0.52 per share.

