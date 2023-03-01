$4M Bet On MDxHealth? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones recorded losses for the month of February. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TrueCar

The Trade: TrueCar, Inc. TRUE Director Brendan Harrington bought a total of 10,400 shares at an average price of $2.45. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.48 thousand.

TrueCar posted weaker-than-expected Q4 results. What TrueCar Does: TrueCar Inc is a data-driven online platform operating on common technology infrastructure, powered by proprietary data and analytics.

Dakota Gold

The Trade : Dakota Gold Corp. DC Chief Operating Officer Gerald Michael Aberle acquired a total 10,615 shares at an average price of $2.85. The insider spent around $30.26 thousand to buy those shares.

: The company’s stock dropped around 7% over the past six months. What Dakota Gold Does: Dakota Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota.

BurgerFi International

The Trade : BurgerFi International, Inc. BFI Chief Technology Officer Karl Goodhew acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5 thousand.

: BurgerFi said it sees FY23 sales of $175 million to $180 million. What BurgerFi International Does: BurgerFi International Inc operates a fast food restaurant chain in domestic and international market. The company has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants.

