Eaton, Freeport-McMoRan, General Mills And This Utilities Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Eaton Corporation PLC ETN has strong balance sheet and strong dividend.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said with copper rising 10% year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX is the way to play the trade.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said General Mills, Inc. GIS raised its FY23 guidance.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said NextEra Energy Inc NEE has nice dividend yield. "I like it here," he added.

