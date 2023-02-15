You Ask, We Analyze: Here's The Bull And Bear Case For Trade Desk As The Stock Surges Higher

On Tuesday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re watching.

Benzinga selected one ticker from the replies for technical analysis.

@ftr_investors and @miguela02136831 are watching The Trade Desk, Inc TTD, which was surging over 28% after printing fourth-quarter earnings.

Trade Desk reported earnings per share of 38 cents on revenues of $490.7 million, marginally beating the consensus of EPS of 36 cents and revenues of $490.5 million. The company also said its board has approved a share buyback of $700 million and announced guidance for the first quarter that came in above consensus estimates.

The surge higher caused Trade Desk to break up bullishly from a long-term descending trendline, that had been pressuring the stock lower since Nov. 17, 2021, when Trade Desk reached an all-time high of $114.09.

A descending trendline acts as a resistance level and indicates there are more sellers than buyers even though the price continues to fall. In order for a trendline to be considered valid, the stock or crypto must touch the line on at least three occasions. After that, the more times the trendline is touched the weaker it becomes.

The Trade Desk Chart: After temporarily breaking up from the descending trendline on Feb. 3, which formed a bull trap, Trade Desk fell back under the area and spent the subsequent five trading days attempting to break bullishly from the trendline. On Wednesday, Trade Desk broke up from the trendline again and received bullish momentum, which indicates a longer-term reversal may be in the cards.