Trade Desk, Roblox, Herbalife And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Roblox Corporation RBLX shares jumped 24.8% to $44.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS gained 22% to $17.40 following strong quarterly results.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST rose 20.6% to $20.34 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD jumped 19.4% to $59.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted results and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $700 million buyback.
  • Airbnb, Inc. ABNB gained 11.8% to $135.25 after the company reported strong earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF climbed 11.8% to $19.43 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR rose 10.5% to $5.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 2023 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG jumped 10.2% to $13.94 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • The Andersons, Inc. ANDE gained 9.8% to $41.65 following strong quarterly results.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY climbed 9.6% to $1.4694 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM rose 9.3% to $2.8750. Nano Dimension initiated an active share repurchase process allowing the company to invest up to $100 million to repurchase its American Depository Shares.
  • Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO gained 9.2% to $18.55. Bausch + Lomb named Brent Saunders as CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors, effective March 6, 2023.
  • Avient Corporation AVNT surged 6.4% to $41.16 following Q4 results.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT rose 6.3% to $9.23 following Q4 earnings.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT gained 6.1% to $12.98 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. ADI jumped 5.4% to $192.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

