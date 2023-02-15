Trade Desk, Roblox, Herbalife And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 150 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Roblox Corporation RBLX shares jumped 24.8% to $44.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS gained 22% to $17.40 following strong quarterly results.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST rose 20.6% to $20.34 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD jumped 19.4% to $59.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted results and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $700 million buyback.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB gained 11.8% to $135.25 after the company reported strong earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF climbed 11.8% to $19.43 following upbeat Q4 results.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR rose 10.5% to $5.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 2023 revenue guidance above estimates.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG jumped 10.2% to $13.94 following upbeat Q4 results.

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE gained 9.8% to $41.65 following strong quarterly results.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY climbed 9.6% to $1.4694 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM rose 9.3% to $2.8750. Nano Dimension initiated an active share repurchase process allowing the company to invest up to $100 million to repurchase its American Depository Shares.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO gained 9.2% to $18.55. Bausch + Lomb named Brent Saunders as CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors, effective March 6, 2023.

Avient Corporation AVNT surged 6.4% to $41.16 following Q4 results.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT rose 6.3% to $9.23 following Q4 earnings.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT gained 6.1% to $12.98 following better-than-expected Q4 results.

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI jumped 5.4% to $192.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

