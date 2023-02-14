Investor Optimism Improves Slightly As US Stocks Record Gains

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors.

On Monday, the Dow Jones recorded its best day in February ahead of the key inflation report. The Dow declined 0.17% last week, while the S&P 500 lost 1.1%.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS shares closed almost flat on Monday after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.

The Dow closed higher by around 377 points to 34,245.93 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.14% to 4,137.29, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.48% to settle at 11,891.79 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Coca-Cola Company KO,

Marriott International, Inc. MAR and Airbnb, Inc. ABNB today.

At a current reading of 71.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 70.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

