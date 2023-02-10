$1.2 Million Bet On Alset? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones dropped around 250 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Applied Digital

CEO, Chairman Wes Cummins bought a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $84.75 thousand. What’s Happening: Applied Blockchain recently posted upbeat Q2 results.

Applied Blockchain recently posted upbeat Q2 results. What Applied Digital Does: Applied Digital Corp designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing industry

DynaResource

: 10% owner Golden Post Rail, LLC acquired a total 11,000 shares at an average price of $2.36. The insider spent around $25.96 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s stock gained 4% over the past six months.

: The company’s stock gained 4% over the past six months. What DynaResource Does: DynaResource Inc is a minerals investment, management, and exploration company.

Alset

: CEO Chan Heng Fai Ambrose acquired a total of 545,400 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.2 million. What’s Happening : Alset Inc filed prospectus supplement for offering of 1.7 million shares of common stock being sold at a price of $2.20.

: Alset Inc filed prospectus supplement for offering of 1.7 million shares of common stock being sold at a price of $2.20. What Alset Does: Alset Inc is a holding company. It is engaged in real estate, financial services, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities.

