by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 19, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
First Republic Bank, NXP Semiconductors, Ulta Beauty And This ETF Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named First Republic Bank FRC, which moved down from its peak in November 2021. It’s starting to recover and sells at 14 times next year’s earnings. The company’s wealth management business is also growing and it’s on the "uptrend," she added.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB as his final trade amid weakening dollar, reopening in China and better near-term economic growth.
Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI, saying there has been some strength in semiconductors this year and NXP is the "relatively safe way to play it."

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA, which surged to an all-time high on Wednesday.

