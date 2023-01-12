ñol

Nvidia Surges To Hit This Bellwether — Will The Stock Confirm A Bull Cycle?

by Melanie Schaffer, Benzinga Editor
January 12, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Nvidia was attempting to regain the 200-day SMA as support
  • The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making a series of higher highs and higher lows.
NVIDIA Corp NVDA declined over 3% when the market opened Thursday before spiking up over 3.4% from Wednesday’s closing price.

The move came in tandem with the general market, which saw the S&P 500 whipsawing back and forth around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as the market attempted to digest CPI data released by the U.S. Labor Department.

Nvidia tagged the 200-day SMA on Thursday afternoon and was attempting to regain the level as support.

The 200-day SMA is an important bellwether. Technical traders and investors consider a stock trading above the level on the daily chart to be in a bull cycle, whereas a stock trading under the 200-day SMA is considered to be in a bear cycle.

The 50-day SMA also plays an important role in technical analysis, especially when paired with the 200-day. When the 50-day SMA crosses below the 200-day SMA, a death cross occurs whereas when the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day, a bullish golden cross takes place.

The Nvidia Chart: Nvidia reversed into an uptrend on Dec. 28, with the most recent higher low formed on Jan. 6 at $140.34 and the most recent confirmed higher high printed at the $150.66 mark on Monday. On Thursday, Nvidia was popping higher but hasn’t indicated that the next higher has occurred.

  • Thursday’s spike higher was also due to a bullish break from a double inside bar. The inside bar was formed between Monday and Wednesday, with the mother bar printed on Monday and the inside bars formed over the last two trading days.
  • If the Santa Clara, California-based company closes the trading session at the 200-day SMA, the stock will print a bearish hanging man candlestick, which could indicate the next higher high is in and Nvidia will trade lower on Friday. If the stock closes the trading day above the 200-day SMA, while still printing a hanging man candlestick, Nvidia may begin to consolidate above the 200-day SMA over the next few days.
  • Nivida has resistance above at $169.98 and $180.73 and support below at $161.37 and $145.75.

Image: Wikimedia

