ReWalk Robotics, American Resources And These 2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

American Resources

The Trade: American Resources Corporation AREC CEO Mark C Jensen bought a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.97 thousand.

CEO Mark C Jensen bought a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6.97 thousand. What’s Happening: American Resources, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.

American Resources, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. What American Resources Does: American Resources Corp is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market.



Power Solutions International

The Trade : Power Solutions International, Inc. PSIX 10% owner Neil Gagnon acquired a total of 5,365 shares at an average price of $3.00. The insider spent around $16.09 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Neil Gagnon acquired a total of 5,365 shares at an average price of $3.00. The insider spent around $16.09 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Power Solutions International, last month, announced extension to $50 million shareholder loan agreement with Weichai America.

: Power Solutions International, last month, announced extension to $50 million shareholder loan agreement with Weichai America. What Power Solutions International Does: Power Solutions International Inc is an America-based company that manufactures, distributes, and services power systems that primarily run on nondiesel fuels, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline.

Check This Out: 5 Most Expensive Health Care Stocks You Should Worry About

ReWalk Robotics

The Trade : ReWalk Robotics Ltd. RWLK 10% owner Lind Global Macro Fund LP acquired a total of 25,661 shares at an average price of $0.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20.27 thousand.

: 10% owner Lind Global Macro Fund LP acquired a total of 25,661 shares at an average price of $0.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20.27 thousand. What’s Happening : ReWalk recently announced a buyback program extension of up to $5.8 million.

: ReWalk recently announced a buyback program extension of up to $5.8 million. What ReWalk Robotics Does: ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Trinity Place Holdings