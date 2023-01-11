Broadcom, Wynn Resorts And This Big Bank That's 'Way Too Cheap': CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he is staying long on JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, adding that the stock is "way too cheap."

Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows they give JPM a consensus rating of Overweight.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said she is a buyer of Broadcom Inc. AVGO. Broadcom shares fell on Tuesday following a report indicating Apple is planning to replace a chip supplied by the company in its devices.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN as his final trade.

