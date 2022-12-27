Top 5 Industrials Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR

Susquehanna recently initiated coverage on Avis Budget with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $225. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $131.83.

RSI Value: 25.68

25.68 CAR Price Action: Shares of Avis Budget Group gained 3.7% to settle at $161.41 on Friday.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT

Piper Sandler recently maintained ChargePoint with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $13. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $8.46.

RSI Value: 27.45

27.45 CHPT Price Action: Shares of ChargePoint dropped 3.9% to close at $8.55 on Friday, and gained 0.7% in today’s pre-market trading.



U-Haul Holding Company UHAL

U-Haul Holding recently filed for mixed shelf. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $44.79.

RSI Value: 17.33

17.33 UHAL Price Action: Shares of U-Haul Holding gained 0.6% to close at $59.52 on Friday and dropped 3% in pre-market trading.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.55 per share. The company’s 52-week low is $3.4950.

RSI Value: 28.37

28.37 SPCE Price Action: Shares of Virgin Galactic dropped 1.4% to close at $3.65 on Friday, but added 0.3% in today’s pre-market trading.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA

Goldman Sachs recently reinstated Hawaiian Holdings with a Sell and announced an $8 price target. The company has a 52-week low of $9.88.

RSI Value: 18.11

18.11 HA Price Action: Shares of Hawaiian Holdings fell 0.4% to settle at $10.11 on Friday, and added 0.5% in after-hours trading.

