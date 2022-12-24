Undeterred By Tesla's Woes, Cathie Wood Loaded Up $10.6M In EV Stock This Week

Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock sell-off did not deter at least one of the electric vehicle maker’s staunchest supporters, who went on to amass the stock.

What Happened: Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest’s Ark Innovation ETF ARKK bought 20,458 Tesla shares on Friday, the firm’s daily trade disclosure showed. The purchase is valued at $2.52 million, based on Friday’s closing price of $123.15.

Ark has been on a Tesla buying spree as it added the stock in all but one session of the week.

Ark's Tesla purchases during the week are as follows:

Monday: 27,494 shares, valued at $4.1 million

Tuesday: 19,125 shares, valued at $2.64 million

Wednesday: 9,952 shares, valued at $1.37 million

Friday: 20,458 shares, valued at $2.52 million

The cumulative purchases totaled 77,092 shares at an estimated value of $10.63 million. Tesla shares have been on a free fall this year, dragged by multiple factors, including demand slowdown, worries concerning CEO Elon Musk’s divided attention for Tesla amid his Twitter buy and his stock sales.

Ark’s Other Buys: ARKK also added 6,786 shares of Roku, Inc. ROKU, which happens to be the fund’s fourth-highest holding on Friday. The purchase is valued at $280,601, based on the stock’s latest closing price of $41.35.

The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF bought 5,000 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, valued at $177,450, and 37,034 shares of Roblox Corp. RBLX, valued at $990,659.

Tesla closed Friday’s session down 1.76% at $123.15 and ARKK retreated 1.99% before closing at $30.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.

