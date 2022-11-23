Halliburton, Kinder Morgan, And A Basket Of Dividend-Payers On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Halliburton Company HAL “had a great quarter” and “their margins are going on higher.” Although the “stock was up a lot,” it is a good time to take advantage of the 7% pullback over the past two weeks, she stated.

JPMorgan Private Bank’s Anastasia Amoroso chose iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY saying dividend-paying stocks can “compete with cash at 4.3% yield.” The ETF gives exposure to pharmaceuticals, broader healthcare staples and energy, she added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI was “yielding 6.1%” with a “nice and fat and growing” EBIT.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR was “breaking out” under the new CEO.

