Devon Energy, Service Now, WR Berkley And This Biotech Play On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Devon Energy Corp. DVN offers 7 times earnings and a dividend yield of almost 8%. Whales are taking a bullish stance on the stock.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Service Now Inc. NOW, saying that it continues to expand and “make businesses more efficient.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said that SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI is down “two years in a row” for the first time since the indices were formed.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose WR Berkley Corp. WRB as his final trade.

