$35 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Coinbase Global

The Trade: Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN Director Tobias Lutke acquired a total of 6,952 shares an average price of $55.00,. To acquire these shares, it cost around $382.36 thousand.

DA Davidson maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $100 to $70. What Coinbase Global Does: Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Corsair Gaming

The Trade: Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR 10% owner EagleTree Partners IV Ultimate GP, LLC acquired a total of 2,121,212 shares at at an average price of $16.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35 million.

Corsair Gaming priced 4.55 million shares at $16.50 per share in an underwritten public offering. What Corsair Gaming Does: Corsair Gaming is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators.

