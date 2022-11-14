Go Short To Play The Downturn, These Experts Say

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth of Carter Braxton Worth Charting recommended that traders reduce some exposure if they had opened long positions and use the money to go short.

Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said traders looking to get short exposure should buy the put spread in Walt Disney Co. DIS and “play it to the downside.” Shares of Walt Disney have lost almost 40% year to date.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors recommended to buy Home Depot Inc. HD into earnings. Home Depot’s stock has lost more than 23% year to date.

