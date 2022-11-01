Black Diamond Therapeutics And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Blue Star Foods

The Trade: Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC Director Trond K Ringstad bought a total of 5,199 shares at an average price of $0.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.95 thousand.

What's Happening: Blue Star Foods, during September, signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp.

What Blue Star Foods Does: Blue Star Foods Corp is an international seafood company. It imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat, and other premium seafood products.

Applied Blockchain

The Trade : Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD CEO, Chairman Wes Cummins acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.23. The insider spent around $89.2 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Applied Blockchain, last month, posted adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.

What Applied Blockchain Does: Applied Blockchain Inc is an Ethereum and altcoin mining company.

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are

Black Diamond Therapeutics