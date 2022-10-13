ñol

Why Lucid Stock Could Gain On Prospect Of Meeting 2022 Production Guidance

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
Why Lucid Stock Could Gain On Prospect Of Meeting 2022 Production Guidance

Lucid Group Inc LCID Wednesday reported that it produced 2,282 vehicles in the third quarter and is on track to meet the conservative full-year guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles. The EV maker reduced its production estimates twice this year.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Lucid traded at 1.7 times its average daily volume on Wednesday.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 25,000 of the October 14 weekly 13.5 calls at an average price of 30 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect Lucid’s stock to gain another 5% by Friday, he added.

LCID Price Action: Shares of Lucid rose by 3.48% to settle at $13.09 on Wednesday.

Courtesy photo.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas