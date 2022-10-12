$20 Million Bet On Rocket Pharmaceuticals? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US crude oil prices traded lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Earthstone Energy

The Trade: Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE 10% owner Cypress Investments LLC acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares an average price of $14.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $14.75 million.

10% owner Cypress Investments LLC acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares an average price of $14.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $14.75 million. What’s Happening: Earthstone Energy, during August, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Earthstone Energy, during August, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. What Earthstone Energy Does: Earthstone Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT Director Roderick Wong acquired a total of 1,355,932 shares at an average price of $14.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20 million.

Director Roderick Wong acquired a total of 1,355,932 shares at an average price of $14.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20 million. What’s Happening: Rocket Pharmaceuticals recently priced an underwritten public offering of 6,800,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.75 per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals recently priced an underwritten public offering of 6,800,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.75 per share. What Rocket Pharmaceuticals Does: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases.

