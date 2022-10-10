ñol

Verizon Communications, Northrop Grumman And This Energy Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
Verizon Communications, Northrop Grumman And This Energy Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has “modest earnings growth ahead.”

The company has “maintained and paid a dividend for 38 years straight,” she said. “You’ve got a 7% yield on a stock that’s trading at seven times earnings.” 

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI has “a 6% dividend yield, buying back shares.”

The company is able to do that because “there’s a lot of natural gas flowing through its pipelines, both for domestic use and for shipment abroad,” he said. Europe needs and will get as much gas as it can “from the U.S. through Kinder Morgan’s pipelines."

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Northrop Grumman Corporation’s NOC stock was up on a down day. It is “trading near its all-time high, above all its three major moving averages and a reasonable valuation,” he said.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

