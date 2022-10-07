NFP Expectations, Freeport-McMoRan, Netflix And This Tech Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, saying that in the short term China will reopen after the Oct. 16 election. In the long term, “a 3 megawatts winter buying uses 4.7 tons of copper,” she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said that Broadcom Inc. AVGO was “trading at 12 times forward.” Snipe mentioned that he really likes the acquisition of VMware, Inc. VMW and its “little over 6% free cash flow yield.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that Netflix Inc. NFLX has an overhead resistance of $249. If the stock can breach this level, “we’ll be firmly in the gap and that’s where things could get really interesting,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was staying in cash. If the jobs number is below 200,000, he will deploy some cash, but if the number is well above that, he’ll be glad he stayed in cash, Weiss added. The US Dollar Index (DXY) had settled lower by 0.01% at 112.25 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock.