Eaton, Wynn Resorts, Lamar Advertising And This Pharma Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Eaton, Wynn Resorts, Lamar Advertising And This Pharma Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," chose Lamar Advertising Co. LAMR

“I think advertising will continue even if we have a soft recession next year,” he said. “It’s in the stock and it pays over 5% dividend,” he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN stock has been “mightily outperforming the markets overall” and this is evident in its one- and three-month charts. He added that the reopening of China is not the only reason, but “Las Vegas is just killing it, and that’s really where the value is in the stock.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN has an “$8-billion market cap” and “continues to push higher.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Eaton Corporation PLC ETN is “tied to the super cycle that we think is coming in terms of great investment.” She added that it has “a significant upside from the earnings perspective for the next three years.”

