Buy Salesforce, Booz Allen, Energy And Sell These Automotive Stocks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he had sold all his shares of Volkswagen AG VWAGY after looking at CarMax, Inc KMX. The sales of autos are declining “just as they’re building up inventory,” he mentioned.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is “not a particularly recessionary type of company” and is “not so cyclical.” “We have a sense that in November at the midterms, the Republicans will take back the house. That’s positive for the defense department,” she added.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Salesforce Inc. CRM has “a lot of recurring revenue.” “The stock price has backed down to where it was in 2019,” Vingiello mentioned. “Management just reiterated full-year revenue guidance for this year, looking for 17% growth,” she added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO saying, “The overall market took out the June and July lows this last downturn, but oil and gas stocks did not.” “The buyers came in exactly as they should have,” he added.