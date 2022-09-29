Here's What To Watch On Bank Of America Stock Following Fed's Latest Rate Hike

Bank of America Corp. BAC opened lower on Thursday

The banking sector, like many sectors, has been negatively affected by soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

When interest rates rise, it costs more for banks to borrow money from the Federal Reserve, which can squeeze profits. When interest rates rise there are also fewer borrowers, which means less business for banks.

Last week, the Fed raised the benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% after hiking rates by that same amount in June and July. The news caused Bank of America to dive 3.38% on Sept. 21 and decline an additional 8% over the four trading days that followed.

On Wednesday, Bank of America bounced up in tandem with the general markets, which was the most likely scenario because both Bank of America and the SPDR S&P 500 had reached oversold territory on the daily chart.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial here.

The Bank of America Chart: When Bank of America bounced up on Wednesday, the stock was unable to break up above Tuesday’s range. This settled Bank of America into an inside bar pattern on the daily chart.