Over $352 Million Bet On Occidental Petroleum? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Tricida

10% owner Nimish Shah acquired a total of 587,214 shares an average price of $8.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.23 million. What’s Happening: Tricida, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.49 per share.

Tricida, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.49 per share. What Tricida Does: Tricida Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal, or GI, tract.

Occidental Petroleum

10% owner Warren E Buffett acquired a total of 5,985,190 shares at an average price of $58.89. To acquire these shares, it cost around $352.49 million. What’s Happening: Citigroup recently downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $67.

Citigroup recently downgraded Occidental Petroleum from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $67. What Occidental Petroleum Does: Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

