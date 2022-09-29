Apple To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

- Rosenblatt raised Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $160 to $189. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Apple shares fell 2.3% to $146.33 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on V.F. Corporation VFC from $45 to $33. BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock. V.F. Corporation shares fell 0.2% to $32.58 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut Autodesk, Inc. ADSK price target from $290 to $240. Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Autodesk shares fell 0.8% to $189.46 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel lowered O2Micro International Limited OIIM price target from $5.5 to $3.5. Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. O2Micro International fell 0.6% to close at $3.25 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities boosted Golar LNG Limited GLNG price target from $23 to $29. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Golar LNG shares rose 3.1% to $25.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel reduced Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT price target from $8 to $6. Stifel analyst Brad Reback also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Cognyte shares fell 5.1% to $4.49 in pre-market trading.
