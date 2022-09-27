$3.8 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks traded mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Braze

The Trade: Braze, Inc. BRZE Director Douglas A Pepper acquired a total of 110,650 shares an average price of $34.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.76 million.

Director Douglas A Pepper acquired a total of 110,650 shares an average price of $34.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.76 million. What’s Happening: Braze recently reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 2023 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Braze recently reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 2023 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. What Braze Does: Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands.

Joint Corp

The Trade: The Joint Corp. JYNT 10% owner Jefferson Gramm acquired a total of 127,885 shares at an average price of $15.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.02 million.

10% owner Jefferson Gramm acquired a total of 127,885 shares at an average price of $15.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.02 million. What’s Happening: The Joint Corp. recently announced a sponsorship agreement with Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

The Joint Corp. recently announced a sponsorship agreement with Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. What Joint Corp Does: The Joint Corp develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Also check this: US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Dips 175 Points

JELD-WEN Holding