CNBC's Final Trades: General Motors, Honeywell, Wynn Resorts And This Chocolate Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose General Motors Company GM, saying that discretionary stocks had “held up pretty well” for the last three months. “There is a reason for that strength. It’s undervalued, with good demand,” he added.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN could benefit from China reopening after elections next month. She recommended buying Wynn Resorts and “sell the January, $77.50 calls”. “You can collect around $5 for 4 months. That’s about a 7.5% yield,” Talkington mentioned. Plus, the stock has a 15% upside, she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Honeywell International Inc. HON, citing their “really strong” earnings report, with low double-digit earnings growth and a “solid” balance sheet. The company has diversified end markets, he added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that consumer discretionary stocks have a “strong quarter to date performance. He chose Hershey Co HSY as his final trade.

