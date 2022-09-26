CNBC's Final Trades: Lamar, Eaton, Dollar General And This Way To Hedge Tech Exposure

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Eaton Corporation PLC ETN is “tied to the infrastructure spending that’s gonna happen for the electrical grid.” Saccocia mentioned that there could be about 30% upside to the stock. “We really like the industrial exposure here” and it “has a long way to go,” she added.

Also Read: Meta, Snap, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter All Saw Engagement Improve In Q3 — But Analyst Says 1 Platform Stands Out

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose ProShares Short QQQ ETF PSQ as his final trade. “We didn’t even talk about the rising dollar impact on multinational earnings, and that’s also what’s driving oil down,” he stated.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Dollar General Corp DG has a “low-risk setup.” “You could buy it against 225,” he stated.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management mentioned that Lamar Advertising Co LAMR has a 5.7% dividend yield. “Super safe business even with the rough economy,” she added.