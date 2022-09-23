ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cash, Cheniere Energy And This Tech Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cash, Cheniere Energy And This Tech Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY has a “good dividend yield” and is a “cheap stock in a defensive industry.”

“I think this is an easy one to buy no matter what you think of the markets here,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he is staying with U.S. three- month Treasury Bills or cash.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG gave back very little in the market sell-off. “This fall and winter are going to be tough. Natural gas demand and electricity shortages are going to be a big story,” he added.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Salesforce Inc CRM as her final trade.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Aureus Asset ManagementCerity PartnersCNBCJim LebenthalJoshua BrownKaren FirestoneRitholtz Wealth ManagementShort Hills Capital PartnersStephen WeissLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas