Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cash, Cheniere Energy And This Tech Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY has a “good dividend yield” and is a “cheap stock in a defensive industry.”

“I think this is an easy one to buy no matter what you think of the markets here,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he is staying with U.S. three- month Treasury Bills or cash.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG gave back very little in the market sell-off. “This fall and winter are going to be tough. Natural gas demand and electricity shortages are going to be a big story,” he added.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Salesforce Inc CRM as her final trade.