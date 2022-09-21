CNBC's Final Trades: Real Estate, General Motors And These Two Banking Majors

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Morgan Stanley MS has a “3.5% dividend yield and trades 13 times.”

“They’re actually gaining share in trading,” Link mentioned. At a conference last week, the company announced a $900 million sequential improvement in net interest income and 20% year-over-year, she added.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s Anastasia Amoroso chose iShares US Real Estate ETF IYR, saying that apartment REITs have been completely sold out. “The demand for rentals is very strong because nobody can buy a house and the yield on that is over 3%,” she stated.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Ford Motor Company F had reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Short selling has been strong on General Motors Company GM for the last three months, Lebenthal mentioned. He added that General Motors had announced a “very big deal” with Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ for electric vehicle production.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, saying that the interest rates have risen and “banks are outperforming the overall market and I think that will continue.”