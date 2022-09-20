Hoth Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones jumped by around 197 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, last month, reported Q2 2022 R&D expenses of $4.2 million. What Better Therapeutics Does: Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioural therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases.

Cardiff Oncology

: Cardiff Oncology recently said it will not independently fund any future clinical activities in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. What Cardiff Oncology Does: Cardiff Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company, developing treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need, including KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and leukemias.

Hoth Therapeutics

: Hoth Therapeutics mRNA frame-shifting therapeutic, HT-004, recently showed potential to reduce lung inflammation in asthma and allergy disorders. What Hoth Therapeutics Does: Hoth Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from conditions such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne.

Venus Concept