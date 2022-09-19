The Final Call: Why These Investors Are Betting On Uber, Las Vegas Sand, And Walmart

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth recommended going long on Uber Technologies Inc UBER and Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS.

Scott Nations said, “The Staples sector is the sector to be in.” He added that he likes Walmart Inc WMT

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “Call spread risk reversal in those high volatility names like LVS and Uber.”

UBER, LVS, WMT Price Action: Shares of Uber Technologies declined by 3.62% to settle at $31.93 on Friday, while shares of Las Vegas Sands lost 2.65% to close at $38.64 and Walmart’s stock declined by 0.21% to settle at $133.19.

