ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

The Final Call: Why These Investors Are Betting On Uber, Las Vegas Sand, And Walmart

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 8:28 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth recommended going long on Uber Technologies Inc UBER and Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS.

Scott Nations said, “The Staples sector is the sector to be in.” He added that he likes Walmart Inc WMT

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said, “Call spread risk reversal in those high volatility names like LVS and Uber.”

UBER, LVS, WMT Price Action: Shares of Uber Technologies declined by 3.62% to settle at $31.93 on Friday, while shares of Las Vegas Sands lost 2.65% to close at $38.64 and Walmart’s stock declined by 0.21% to settle at $133.19.

Also Read: Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Carter WorthCNBCMike KhouwOptimize AdvisorsScott NationsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas