Bridgeline Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq 100 dropped by more than 200 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Better Therapeutics

The Trade: Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX Director Frank Karbe bought a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $104.69 thousand.

Director Frank Karbe bought a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $104.69 thousand. What’s Happening: Better Therapeutics, last month, reported Q2 R&D expenses of $4.2 million.

Better Therapeutics, last month, reported Q2 R&D expenses of $4.2 million. What Better Therapeutics Does: Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioural therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases.

Bridgeline Digital

The Trade : Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN President and CEO Roger E Kahn acquired a total of 79,820 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent around $126.06 thousand to buy those shares.

: President and CEO Roger E Kahn acquired a total of 79,820 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent around $126.06 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Ladenburg Thalmann recently initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5.

: Ladenburg Thalmann recently initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. What Bridgeline Digital Does: Bridgeline Digital Inc is a developer of web application management software and web applications to maximize the performance of critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

