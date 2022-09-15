On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended staying in cash. Despite some pressure, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) remains close to 20-year highs. Weiss said he has a large position in Volkswagen AG VWAPY but is not “putting any new money into the market here.”

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said that HealthEquity Inc HQY is the “largest health savings plan company” that “benefits from higher interest rates and more employees.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG, saying the company is “approaching its high for the year, which is rather remarkable when you think about it.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Genuine Parts Company GPC is a “high-quality company.”

“Cars are aging on the roads. They need to have parts replaced, service done. That’s where this company comes in,” he said.

“Great chart on it, at a new 52-week high almost every day,” he added.

Photo via Shutterstock.