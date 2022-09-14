The Nasdaq Composite dipped by more than 600 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Energy Services of America

The Trade: Energy Services of America Corporation ESOA Director Marshall Reynolds bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $32.2 thousand.

What's Happening: Energy Services of America, last month, posted Q2 EPS of $0.10.

Energy Services of America, last month, posted Q2 EPS of $0.10. What Energy Services of America Does: Energy Services of America Corporation is engaged in providing contracting services for energy-related companies.

Charah Solutions

The Trade : Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA CFO and Treasurer Roger Shannon acquired a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $2.85. The insider spent around $7.13 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Charah Solutions recently cut its FY22 revenue guidance.

: Charah Solutions recently cut its FY22 revenue guidance. What Charah Solutions Does: Charah Solutions Inc is a national service provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry.

INNOVATE

The Trade : INNOVATE Corp VATE Director Brian Steven Goldstein acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.45. To acquire these shares, it cost around $14.5 thousand.

What's Happening : The company, last month, posted Q2 results.

: The company, last month, posted Q2 results. What INNOVATE Does: Innovate Corp is a diversified holding company that has a portfolio of subsidiaries in a variety of operating segments which include Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum.

