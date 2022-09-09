The Dow Jones closed higher by around 193 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

loanDepot

The Trade: loanDepot, Inc. LDI Executive Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought a total of 27,132 shares at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $43.41 thousand.

Executive Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought a total of 27,132 shares at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $43.41 thousand. What’s Happening: loanDepot, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share.

loanDepot, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share. What loanDepot Does: loanDepot Inc provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loans. It also provides online mortgage loans for refinancing and home purchases.

ALJ Regional Holdings

The Trade : ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. ALJJ 10% owner William Montgomery acquired a total of 95,043 shares at an average price of $1.53. The insider spent around $145.8 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner William Montgomery acquired a total of 95,043 shares at an average price of $1.53. The insider spent around $145.8 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : ALJ Regional Holdings recently announced it has submitted a formal notice to voluntarily delist its stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

: ALJ Regional Holdings recently announced it has submitted a formal notice to voluntarily delist its stock from the Nasdaq Stock Market. What ALJ Regional Holdings Does: ALJ Regional Holdings Inc is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Faneuil and Phoenix. Faneuil, which is the key revenue driver, provides call center services and back-office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI Director James Huang acquired a total of 55,573 shares at an average price of $4.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $229.66 thousand.

: Director James Huang acquired a total of 55,573 shares at an average price of $4.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $229.66 thousand. What’s Happening : CASI Pharmaceuticals and BioInvent recently announced dosing of first patient in BI-1206 Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in China.

: CASI Pharmaceuticals and BioInvent recently announced dosing of first patient in BI-1206 Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in China. What CASI Pharmaceuticals Does: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products.

