Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

DISH Network

The Trade: DISH Network Corporation DISH Director James Defranco acquired a total of 110,000 shares at an average price of $16.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.84 million.

Director James Defranco acquired a total of 110,000 shares at an average price of $16.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.84 million. What’s Happening: DISH Network, last month, reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 6.2% year-on-year to $4.21 billion.

DISH Network, last month, reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 6.2% year-on-year to $4.21 billion. What DISH Network Does: From its founding in the 1980s Dish Network has primarily focused on the satellite television business, capitalizing on technological advancements to expand its reach.

CNA Financial

The Trade: CNA Financial Corporation CNA 10% owner Loews Corp acquired a total of 144,297 shares at an average price of $39.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.74 million.

10% owner Loews Corp acquired a total of 144,297 shares at an average price of $39.81. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.74 million. What’s Happening: CNA Financial, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

CNA Financial, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. What CNA Financial Does: CNA Financial Corporation (CNAF) is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Also check this: US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus

Hanesbrands

The Trade: Hanesbrands Inc. HBI CEO Stephen Bratspies bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $8.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $259.5 thousand.

CEO Stephen Bratspies bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $8.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $259.5 thousand. What’s Happening: Hanesbrands, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft Q3 guidance.

Hanesbrands, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft Q3 guidance. What Hanesbrands Does: Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Maidenform, Bali, and Bonds.

Medpace Holdings