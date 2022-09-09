On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose Mativ Holdings Inc MATV, saying it has a 6.4% yield and trades at eight times earnings.

“A little materials company with GDP, maybe GDP-plus growth,” Harrington said. “Should be a nice place to hide out in this nasty market.”

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. APD. There is “a lot of demand for industrial gases, a lot of long-term projects still on the books,” Snipe mentioned. “I like this chemical company here,” he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Volkswagen AG VWAGY is valued just over $90 billion and Porsche is being valued at between $60 billion and $90 billion.

That leaves $30 billion at the bottom line, making it half the valuation of General Motors Company GM and Ford Motor Company F, Weiss said, adding that he's long on electric vehicles.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO as his final trade.