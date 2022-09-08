ñol

Sharps Technology And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 9:33 AM | 2 min read
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 400 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

BioSig Technologies

  • The Trade: BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM CEO Kenneth L Londoner bought a total of 12,300 shares at an average price of $1.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12.91 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled around 33% over the past six months.
  • What BioSig Technologies Does: BioSig Technologies Inc is a medical technology company. The firm is commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals.

Sharps Technology

  • The Trade: Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS CEO Robert M. Hayes acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.35. The insider spent around $6.77 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained around 15% over the past month.
  • What Sharps Technology Does: Sharps Technology Inc is a medical device company. It offers syringes and other safety products. Sharps provensa ultra-low waste smart safety syringes are designed to eliminate over two million potentially infectious and accidental needlestick injuries.

Bluejay Diagnostics

  • The Trade: Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX CFO Kenneth Fisher acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.03. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20.6 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Bluejay Diagnostics, during July, posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
  • What Bluejay Diagnostics Does: Bluejay Diagnostics Inc develops, manufactures and markets innovative clinical diagnostic products that improve the quality of medical diagnoses by developing Point-of-Care tests that provide convenience, timeliness, compliance and low cost to physicians and patients in areas where timeliness of the initial triage assessment has a high impact on course of treatment.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

