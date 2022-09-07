On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that NextEra Energy Inc NEE is a “renewables beneficiary.” "The company has increased its growth rate and market share and trades at a 5-year average multiple," Link mentioned. “I think it’s very attractive here,” she added.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is a defensive play. The company is “one of the largest defense consulting contractors and that string of earnings is relatively predictable over the next couple of years,” she added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC was an interesting name to own within industrials. It is "clearly worked throughout the entirety of 2022."

Also Read: If Cathie Wood Is Correct, A $1,000 Bet On Roku Will Produce An 817% Gain By 2026

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said, “On really bad days, like last Thursday and Friday, I look for what’s not going down.” He added that Uber Technologies Inc UBER was on that list. “This stock got really great relative strength here,” Brown stated.