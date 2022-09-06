The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

OppFi

The Trade: OppFi Inc. OPFI CEO Todd G Schwartz bought a total of 17,534 shares at an average price of $2.71. To acquire these shares, it cost around $47.58 thousand.

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. What OppFi Does: OppFi Inc is a financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit.

Williams Industrial Services

The Trade : Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. WLMS Director Nelson Obus acquired a total of 3,176 shares at an average price of $1.65. The insider spent around $5.24 thousand to buy those shares.

: Director Nelson Obus acquired a total of 3,176 shares at an average price of $1.65. The insider spent around $5.24 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Williams Industrial, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share.

: Williams Industrial, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share. What Williams Industrial Services Does: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides a range of construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in energy, power, and industrial end markets.

