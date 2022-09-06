Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Helium HNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $994.84 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.8%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.1% to $19,797, while ETH rose by around 6% to $1,658 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC, HealthEquity, Inc. HQY and UiPath Inc. PATH, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04415

24-hour gain: 42.7%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $40.39

24-hour gain: 26%

Flux FLUX/USD

Price: $1.38

24-hour gain: 19.5%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $25.47

24-hour gain: 14.5%

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.03688

24-hour gain: 13.7%



Losers

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $3.80

24-hour drop: 6.6%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.9786

24-hour drop: 6.3%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.07

24-hour drop: 2.6%

OKB OKB/USD

Price: $14.95

24-hour drop: 2.4%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.227

24-hour drop: 0.9%