Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, remained mostly unchanged around the $19,800 level this morning on Tuesday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply higher, surpassing toward the $1,650 mark ahead of the much-awaited Merge, expected to start on September 6. The actual Merge, meanwhile, will trigger between September 10 and September 20.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.
TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Helium HNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $994.84 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.8%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.1% to $19,797, while ETH rose by around 6% to $1,658 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.04415
24-hour gain: 42.7%
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $40.39
24-hour gain: 26%
- Flux FLUX/USD
Price: $1.38
24-hour gain: 19.5%
- Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD
Price: $25.47
24-hour gain: 14.5%
- Ravencoin RVN/USD
Price: $0.03688
24-hour gain: 13.7%
Losers
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $3.80
24-hour drop: 6.6%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.9786
24-hour drop: 6.3%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.07
24-hour drop: 2.6%
- OKB OKB/USD
Price: $14.95
24-hour drop: 2.4%
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.227
24-hour drop: 0.9%
